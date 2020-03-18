Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Ross is believed to be in Glasgow

Police have released CCTV images of a prisoner who escaped while being taken to hospital.

Steven Ross was on escort from HMP Addiewell in West Lothian when he eluded officers and travelled to Glasgow.

The 33-year-old was being taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary at about 17:20 on 11 March.

Ross is thought to be in Glasgow and is known to have links to other areas in Scotland.

He is described as white, 5ft 9in tall, of slim build, dark brown hair with a distinctive tramline.

When last seen he was wearing a black beanie hat, black jacket, black shorts and grey Nike trainers with a green sole.

Police have advised members of the public not to approach Ross, who was jailed in 2014.

Anyone who sees him has been urged to contact Police Scotland's non-emergency line.

Supt Mark Rennie said: "It has now been a week since Steven escaped and we are continuing to appeal for any information that will help trace him.

"I would like to advise members of the public to not approach Steven Ross if you do see him, but instead, contact police immediately."