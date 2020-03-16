Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Man dies after getting trapped in mine shaft in Fife

  • 16 March 2020
A man has died after being trapped in a disused mine shaft in Fife.

The 51-year-old was found in the mine near Main Road, Charlestown, on Saturday at about 14:30.

Emergency services recovered the man from the mine but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "The death is being treated as unexplained. Inquiries are ongoing."

