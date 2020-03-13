Image copyright Oskar Czapkiewicz Image caption Footage on social media showed a well-established fire

More than 30 firefighters are working to extinguish a blaze at a secondary school in Edinburgh.

The alarm was raised shortly after 20:00 at Wester Hailes Education Centre.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said seven appliances had been sent to the scene.

The fire is believed to have broken out in a cupboard. A local resident who was a former pupil at the school said it appeared to be badly damaged.

He told PA News: "The fire looked really severe. I got there when they were just opening the door.

"The fire has been tamed and it's under control. There's a lot of damage.

"I was devastated, and the fact that my little brother still goes to the school and the exams are just around the corner."