Image copyright Police Scotland/Scottish Prison Service Image caption Steven Ross was being escorted from HMP Addiewell to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh when he ran off

Police are searching for a West Lothian prisoner who escaped custody while being transported to an Edinburgh hospital.

Steven Ross, 33, was being escorted from HMP Addiewell to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh at 17:20 on Wednesday when he ran off.

Police are advising people not to approach Ross if they see him and to contact officers immediately.

It is believed he has links to the greater Glasgow area.

He is white, 5ft 9in tall, of slim build, with dark brown hair that has a distinctive tramline.

When last seen, he was wearing dark-coloured shorts, a dark jumper and Nike trainers with a distinctive lime green sole. He is also believed to have a a blue 3/4-length jacket in his possession.