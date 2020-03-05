A cocaine and cannabis trafficker who raped young women in East Lothian when they were under the influence of drugs has been jailed for 10 years.

Wayne Banks, 46, was found guilty of 10 offences of physical and sexual violence towards three women, two of whom were raped by him.

Banks carried out sex attacks in his home town of North Berwick and at Gullane and East Fortune 1997 and 2003.

He had denied the offences. He was also found guilty of four drug offences.

'Anger at victims'

Lord Uist told Banks at the High Court in Edinburgh: "You must appreciate that the offences of which you were convicted require the imposition of a substantial custodial sentence.

"The second and third women have been severely affected by the callous and cruel treatment to which you subjected them."

Lord Uist said a background report prepared on Banks showed he had no victim empathy but rather anger towards the three victims whom he claimed had lied.

During Banks earlier trial he was described as having "a sweetie shop" when it came to drugs.

Defence solicitor advocate Jim Stephenson told the court: "He maintains his innocence of the charges that he has been found guilty of."

Mr Stephenson said that it was clear from reports prepared on Banks that he had previously suffered a serious head injury following an assault on him.

He struggled to socialise with others and suffered from anxiety, the court was told.

Mr Stephenson said: "He describes himself as someone who spends his time looking after his dogs and avoiding social contact."

Unemployed Banks, from North Berwick, was placed on the sex offenders' register for an indefinite period.