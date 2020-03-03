Residents' anger over more Mossmorran flaring

Image copyright Mart_land Image caption Flames could be seen from Edinburgh

More unplanned flaring is being carried out at the Mossmorran petrochemical plant in Fife after a problem with a major compressor at the site.

The environmental watchdog Sepa was alerted by site operator ExxonMobil just before 15:00.

Residents, who have repeatedly complained about flaring incidents, said flames were visible from Edinburgh and as far away as Dundee.

Production at the plant only resumed on 21 February after a temporary shutdown.

The site was closed for five months from last August after it suffered two boiler explosions.

ExxonMobil said it was "undertaking the necessary checks to begin a safe re-start" but could not say when that would be.

Image copyright Nathan Sparling Image caption The latest flaring was visible from the streets of Edinburgh

A company statement to the local community said "We have, unfortunately, experienced a trip on one of our major compressors.

"In order to keep the rest of the plant running and reduce total duration of flaring, we need to manage this process through our elevated flare.

"The use of the flare is completely safe, and we will continue to keep you updated as we work our way through this process."

Image caption Exxonmobil's ethylene plant at Mossmorran was shut down for five months last August

Local campaigners said ExxonMobil's response to the latest incident "explained nothing".

Linda Holt, of the Mossmorran Action Group said, "Once again ExxonMobil is forced to resort to emergency flaring because something has gone badly wrong.

"As the ground shakes, and a huge bright flame amid clouds of black smoke looms over communities, they are expected to suffer in ignorance.

"Reassurances that the plant is 'safe' do not wash."

Sepa said initial reports suggested elevated flaring may continue overnight.

Chris Dailly, Sepa's head of environmental performance, said: "Having been clear that flaring must become the exception rather than routine, we're disappointed that (it) has occurred again so soon after the restart.

"We expect the company to provide timely updates to the community."

ExxonMobil shares the Mossmorran site with Shell's Fife Natural Gas Liquids plant.

In February, about 200 workers at the site staged an unofficial walkout over safety concerns.