Teenager seriously hurt after being hit by car in Bathgate

  • 2 March 2020
Station Road, Armadale Image copyright Google
Image caption The boy was knocked down on Station Road in Armadale

A teenager is in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car in West Lothian.

The 15-year-old was knocked down at 21:40 on Sunday on Station Road, Armadale, near Bathgate, by a blue Audi A3 travelling south.

The car stopped at the scene and emergency services took the boy to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

The road was closed for about six hours for a police investigation to take place.

Sgt Jill Kirkpatrick, of Police Scotland, said: "A teenager has been seriously injured as a result of this road traffic collision and we are looking for the public's help to establish exactly what happened.

"I would urge anyone who was in the area at the time or anyone who was driving on the road with dashcam footage to please get in contact with police."

