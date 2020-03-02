Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Man found unconscious in Edinburgh home dies

  • 2 March 2020
A man has died in hospital after being found unconscious in his Edinburgh house.

The 75-year-old was discovered in a house in Learmonth Terrace at 09:50 on Sunday.

He was taken by emergency services to hospital where he later died.

Police Scotland said his death was being treated as unexplained and inquiries were ongoing.

