A 59-year-old pedestrian has died after he was struck by a car in Fife.

Police Scotland said the incident happened at about 02:20 on the A915 Largo Road in Leven.

A force spokeswoman said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, a 22-year-old man, was not injured.

Officers are keen to hear from any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage. Locals are also being asked to check home CCTV footage.

On Saturday a 19-year-old pedestrian died after he was hit by a car while walking along the A96.