Pedestrian, 59, dies in Fife after being struck by car
- 1 March 2020
A 59-year-old pedestrian has died after he was struck by a car in Fife.
Police Scotland said the incident happened at about 02:20 on the A915 Largo Road in Leven.
A force spokeswoman said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, a 22-year-old man, was not injured.
Officers are keen to hear from any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage. Locals are also being asked to check home CCTV footage.
On Saturday a 19-year-old pedestrian died after he was hit by a car while walking along the A96.