Image copyright Fife Jammer Locations Image caption The police BMW X5 ended up in a ditch

Police are appealing for witnesses following a crash on the A92 in Fife which saw an officer seriously injured.

Two male officers in a BMW X5 were travelling westbound near Crossgates at 13:45 on Thursday when they came across a white Vauxhall Corsa broken down in lane one.

The officers stopped behind the Corsa and one began directing traffic.

A second officer was in the police vehicle when a car transporter hit it, causing the vehicle to go into a ditch.

The officer, in his 40s, was airlifted to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee and one of three women in the Corsa sustained minor injuries.

No one else was hurt and the road was closed for about eight-and-a-half hours.

Insp Andy Mather, of Police Scotland, said: "Thankfully, neither the officer nor anyone else involved sustained life-threatening injuries. However, he remains in hospital for observations.

"I want to take this opportunity to thank the public, and colleagues, for their supportive messages and would encourage anyone who may have witnessed this, or was travelling on the A92 at this time and has dashcam footage, to get in touch."