Motherwell manager acquitted of assault charges

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson has been acquitted of assaulting his partner in Edinburgh last year.

Mr Robinson, 45, was on trial at at Edinburgh Sheriff Court accused of assaulting Robyn Lauchlan on Waverley Bridge on 13 December.

The football manager had denied the charges against him.

Ms Lauchlan earlier told the trial he had been trying to calm her down while she was upset and she had asked prosecutors not to bring charges.

Sheriff John Cook said it was quite proper that the Crown had brought the matter to court but he was not satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that the alleged offences had taken place.