Image copyright Fife Jammer Locations Image caption The police 4x4 ended up in a ditch

A police officer has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following a crash between a car transporter and a police car in Fife.

The police 4X4 car had been stationary and helping a vehicle which had stopped when it was hit on the A92 at 13:40, ending up in a ditch.

The road has been closed westbound from Crossgates to Cowdenbeath.

Police said diversions had been put in place and urged motorists to avoid the area.