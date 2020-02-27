Police car in ditch after 'serious' crash on A92 in Fife
A police officer has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following a crash between a car transporter and a police car in Fife.
The police 4X4 car had been stationary and helping a vehicle which had stopped when it was hit on the A92 at 13:40, ending up in a ditch.
The road has been closed westbound from Crossgates to Cowdenbeath.
Police said diversions had been put in place and urged motorists to avoid the area.