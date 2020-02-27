Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Police car in ditch after 'serious' crash on A92 in Fife

  • 27 February 2020
Police car in ditch Image copyright Fife Jammer Locations
Image caption The police 4x4 ended up in a ditch

A police officer has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following a crash between a car transporter and a police car in Fife.

The police 4X4 car had been stationary and helping a vehicle which had stopped when it was hit on the A92 at 13:40, ending up in a ditch.

The road has been closed westbound from Crossgates to Cowdenbeath.

Police said diversions had been put in place and urged motorists to avoid the area.

