Image copyright PA Image caption The court heard that the teenager had pleaded with Early to stop during the attack

A man has admitted raping a 14-year-old girl who then killed herself seven weeks later.

Father-of-four Thomas Early, 49, was jailed for nine years for the rape which took place in a flat in Lochgelly, Fife, in May 2019.

The High Court in Glasgow heard that the teenager had pleaded with Early to stop and struggled with him.

The girl, who was visiting her brother at the time of the attack, took her own life in July 2019.

Judge Lady Stacey told Early: "You raped a very young girl, she was only 14. I am told you are devastated by what you did. Mr Early you should be devastated. It was a disgraceful thing to do.

"The girl struggled and pleaded with you to stop, but you carried on."

The court was told that Early knew the girl's brother and was staying at his flat. The girl had been there for a few days before the attack took place.

Prosecutor Paul Kearney said: "At around 03:00 the girl got up to go to the toilet and the accused called to her to come through to the living room. He then asked her to sit beside him on the couch."

Mr Kearny said Early then began to ask her about "sexual matters", but the girl was wary of Early because she knew of his history of violence.

'Distant and troubled'

The court heard she tried to prevent him raping her, but he was bigger and stronger than she was. After the rape, Early told the girl to go back to the bedroom she was sleeping in.

The next day her brother and his girlfriend noticed she appeared distant and troubled. They repeatedly asked her what was wrong and eventually she wrote down what had happened and the police were called.

Forensic tests linked Early to the attack.

The court was told that Early had a number of previous convictions - including a High Court conviction from 1996 for assault to severe injury, for which he was jailed for eight years.

Solicitor advocate Iain Paterson said Early had a "long-standing drug problem" and had been in and out of prison.

"The majority of his convictions relate to summary matters. He consumed a large quantity of strong lager that day," he added.

"He is devastated he has found himself in this position facing a rape charge. He has little recollection of the events."