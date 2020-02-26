Image copyright PA Media Image caption In his speech Prince Harry warned the growth of tourism was threatening to destroy some of the world's most beautiful places.

The Duke of Sussex asked for delegates at a tourism conference in Edinburgh to address him simply as Harry.

The prince was speaking at the Travalyst event being held in the Scottish capital.

Ahead of his short speech, conference host Ayesha Hazarika told the gathering: "He's made it clear that we are all just to call him Harry."

Within weeks, the Queen's grandson, and his wife Meghan, will officially step away from royal duties.

In his speech, Prince Harry - who is known as the Earl of Dumbarton when he is in Scotland - warned that the growth of tourism was threatening to destroy some of the world's most beautiful places.

On one of his last official engagements the duke said that if action was not taken now then more destinations would have be closed to worldwide visitors.

He also called on travel and tourism businesses to work together to develop a more sustainable future.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Prince Harry listened intently at the conference to the other speakers

What does the Queen's grandson want to be called?

Prince Harry remains a prince but he has already made it clear that he now wants to be known as Harry, Duke of Sussex.

He and his American wife will keep their HRH prefix but not actively use it. They will also retain their Scottish title of the Earl and Countess of Dumbarton.

In the spring the couple, who will divide their time between North America and the UK, will step away from royal duties and cease to receive public funds.