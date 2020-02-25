Rape probe after woman attacked near Linlithgow bar
- 25 February 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police have launched an investigation after a woman was raped in a West Lothian town.
The 29-year-old was sexually assaulted in Linlithgow High Street near the Old Post Office Bar in the early hours of Sunday.
Police Scotland said inquiries were ongoing into the incident.