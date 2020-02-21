Image copyright Edinburgh BioQuarter Image caption Plans for the Edinburgh Bioquarter would see new housing, more space for research and healthcare innovation, a hotel, a gym, and shops

The first images of the £750m extension of a hub of scientific research and medical technology on the outskirts of Edinburgh have been revealed.

Plans for the Edinburgh Bioquarter, which was built in 1997 at Little France, would see new housing, more space for research and healthcare innovation, a hotel, a gym, and shops.

The 160-acre site is currently home to 8,000 people who work and study there.

The expansion would see 20,000 people with jobs and homes there.

Image copyright Edinburgh BioQuarter Image caption The lighter area in the picture shows where the new extension would be built beside the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary

The Edinburgh City Council, NHS Lothian, Scottish Enterprise and Edinburgh University supported development is home to 13 award-winning life sciences businesses as well as the University of Edinburgh medical school and the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

Hugh Edmiston, chairman of Edinburgh BioQuarter Strategy Board, said: "This is the start of an exciting journey in the next chapter of Edinburgh BioQuarter's development. As we move ahead, we want to ensure that we involve our staff, students and the local communities in this long-term vision.

"The opportunities here are vast and, once realised, can deliver significant and long lasting economic and social benefits for Edinburgh, Scotland and beyond."