Image caption Contractors during an unofficial strike earlier on Thursday at Mossmorran

More than 200 workers who staged an unofficial walkout from the Mossmorran petrochemical plant in Fife have agreed to return to work.

Union officials said that concerns over health and safety and pay have been resolved following talks with management.

The contractors said they would return on Friday after walking out in an unofficial strike on Wednesday.

Union GMB said the workers would face "no detriment for the action".

Gary Cook, GMB Scotland organiser, said: "Staff will now return to work as normal following discussions with the Mossmorran sub-contractor representatives.

"The concerns raised surrounding working conditions and safety on site will be addressed fully under the terms of the 'blue book' industry agreement.

"Staff will suffer no detriment for the action taken over the last 48 hours and we look forward to working positively with Exxon and the sub-contractor employers moving forward."