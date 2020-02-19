Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Local residents posted videos on social media showing the flaring lighting up the night sky

More than 100 workers have walked out of the Exxonmobil petrochemical plant at Mossmorran in Fife over safety fears on the site.

Union GMB said the workers, who walked out earlier on Wednesday had "continuously raised their concerns about conditions and safety on-site".

The unofficial walk out is understood to be by Bilfinger contractors.

Exxonmobil has been contacted for comment.

The plant is currently undergoing a restart after closing down in August.

There were reports of huge flaring on Thursday night with residents making a flood of complaints to environment watchdog Sepa.

Image copyright Curtis Maher Image caption Mossmorran flaring on Thursday night

A GMB Scotland spokesman said: "Relations between the workforce and management have been deteriorating for some time.

"Workers have continuously raised their concerns about conditions and safety on-site but have frankly been ignored.

"You can't operate a major gas terminal this way and it shouldn't be beyond the capabilities of Exxon and their sub-contractors to ensure workers feel safe and valued."

James Glen, chair of Mossmorran Action Group said: "How can communities have confidence that Mossmorran is safe when 100 workers have staged a walk-out in part over health and safety concerns at the ethylene plant?

"On the day when Sepa gives Exxon a poor rating on its 2018 performance, workers take industrial action over safety concerns and the operator responsible announces it will boycott a public meeting with regulators for a third time, it is hugely disappointing that environment minister Roseanna Cunningham says she is too busy to come to Lochgelly on Friday to attend the same public meeting."

'Industrial relic'

Green MSP Mark Ruskell said: "The Mossmorran workers are absolutely right to take a stand. This comes on a day when Sepa, which monitors the risk of pollution or environmental damage, has rated the site 'poor'.

"Mossmorran is an industrial relic and the frontline of our climate emergency challenge. Not only has the site been causing misery for the local community with unplanned flaring, now we hear staff are concerned about safety.

"This community faces an uncertain future, with no attempt to build sustainable alternative jobs in the area.

"Neither ministers or operators have engaged enough with this community."