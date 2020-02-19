Image caption Tam Dean Burn has appeared in Outlander and Outlaw King

A man who attempted to murder Scottish actor Tam Dean Burn has been ordered to remain at the State Hospital in Carstairs without limit of time.

Jonathan Wilson stabbed the Outlander star in the neck as he left Edinburgh's Poetry Library in March 2019.

Despite Wilson being deemed unfit for trial judge Lord Burns ruled Wilson had committed attempted murder against the River City actor on 2 March 2019.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard the 43-year-old suffers from schizophrenia.

Wilson believes his victim was a member of a celebrity paedophile ring.

Wilson claimed he was hearing voices and receiving telepathic messages.

Detectives discovered Wilson had a fixation on Mr Burn and believed other Scottish actors were involved in sexual abuse.

On Wednesday, Lord Burns granted a compulsion and restriction order to keep Wilson, who was not present in court, in the State Hospital in Carstairs, Lanarkshire,.

The order means he can only be released when he satisfies the Scottish government he no longer poses a risk to both himself and the public.

Lord Burns passed the order after hearing psychiatrist Dr Rachel Sibbett, 34, said Wilson still believed Mr Burn is an abuser.

The judge heard how Wilson grabbed hold of Mr Burn and stabbed him on the neck with a knife at Edinburgh's Crichton's Close.

He also upheld a special defence lodged on behalf of Wilson that he was unable, because of a mental disorder, to appreciate the nature and wrongfulness of his conduct at the time of the incident and acquitted him.