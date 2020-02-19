Image copyright Underbelly Image caption Edinburgh's Christmas market was held without planning consent

The company which organises Edinburgh's Christmas Festival has still not applied for full planning permission for last December's event.

Underbelly said an environmental impact assessment means it does not expect to submit full application for the Princes Street Gardens event until April.

City of Edinburgh Council said it is keen lessons are learned following complaints it put profit before people.

It is recommending better planning and communications in future.

A spokeswoman for Underbelly said "As part of our planning application, City of Edinburgh Council have requested we provide an environmental impact assessment (EIA) report.

"This is preceded by an EIA scoping report which we will submit to the council shortly and to which the council will have to respond.

"The time that this process will take means that we expect to submit our full application for Edinburgh's Christmas in East Princes Street Gardens in mid-April."