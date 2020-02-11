Midlothian council tax increases by almost 5%

Image caption Council tax bills typically bring in about 15% of a council's budget

Midlothian Council has put its household taxes up by almost 5%.

At a full council meeting on Tuesday, councillors approved an increase of 4.84% in council tax, beginning in April.

It will mean householders in Band D properties will now pay £1,409 in council tax and £448.11 for water and sewerage charges.

Last year. the Midlothian council tax was increased by 4.79% - breaking nine years of council tax freeze.

Derek Milligan, Midlothian Council leader, said: "We hadn't anticipated what, according to Cosla, equates to a 17% cut in our Scottish government grant for capital projects.

"This will mean Midlothian is short £1.8m next year to fund planned investment in schools, care facilities, roads and sports facilities.

"It leaves the council with hard choices to make to reduce investment to fill the gap caused by the government's cut."