Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was led to wasteland near Laird Avenue in Methil

A teenager has admitted abducting a 20-year-old woman at knifepoint then forcing her to strip naked and raping her on wasteland in Fife.

The boy was 14 when he attacked the woman in Methil on 29 January 2019. He cannot be named due to his age.

Now 15, he has pleaded guilty to abducting the woman, putting a knife to her neck, threatening her and raping her.

Sentence was deferred at the High Court in Glasgow until next month.

Prosecutor Derick Nelson said the woman was walking in Kirkland Road, Methil, at about 20:00 when the teenager threatened her with a knife.

The boy forced her towards a secluded area of waste ground in nearby Laird Avenue where he raped her.

Scratched gums

The court heard that the woman had been walking towards shops when she noticed the teenager walking behind her.

Mr Nelson said: "As she crossed the road, he ran towards her, placed his arms round her shoulders, held a knife to her neck and threatened to kill her should she not do as he asked."

The teenager demanded that she remove all her clothes and lie on the ground.

The court heard that she had tried to scream but the boy put his hand over her mouth. He did this with such force he scratched her gums.

While he raped her he put the knife in his jacket pocket and the woman managed to grab it.

Mr Nelson said: "He immediately got to his feet and pleaded with her to give him back his knife, stating that he would not stab her."

Missing knife

The woman ran off naked, screaming and carrying the knife. She believed he initially gave chase, but she managed to get help from two men working at a nearby garage and she shouted: "Help me, he's going to kill me."

The men gave her overalls to wear and dialled 999. During the call one of the men said: "She is cowering on the floor."

The court heard the woman was covered in cuts and bruises.

The schoolboy was caught after police carried out door-to-door inquiries and showed photographs of the knife.

It was recognised by a relative of the teenager who said it had gone missing months ago. This led detectives to the accused.

Judge Lady Stacey placed the boy on the sex offenders' register and deferred sentence until next month for background reports and a risk assessment of the danger he poses to the public.

The 15-year-old is currently detained in secure accommodation in Bishopbriggs in East Dunbartonshire.