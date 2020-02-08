Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The bottle was thrown during December's Scottish Premiership clash at Easter Road

A man has been arrested after a bottle was thrown from the stands onto the pitch during a Scottish Premiership clash between Rangers and Hibernian.

The bottle, which narrowly missed players from both clubs, was thrown at Easter Road Stadium on 20 December last year.

Police said a 32-year-old man had been charged with culpable and reckless conduct over the incident.

He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on 5 March.

At the time Hiberninan FC, which lost the game 0-3, had said it would review CCTV footage from a newly installed system at the stadium.

Insp Colin Fordyce said: "Thankfully no-one was injured as a result of this incident. Mindless behaviour like this will not be tolerated in any football stadiums across the country.

"The safety of football supporters, players and management is the top priority of football clubs and Police Scotland, with every step taken to identify those responsible for inappropriate behaviour."