Image copyright Google Image caption The man was struck on Formonthills Road on Thursday evening

A man who was hit by a car in Fife on Thursday evening has died, police have said.

William Fisher, who was 25 and from Glenrothes, was crossing Formonthills Road in the town, when he was struck at about 20:25.

Police said they were still trying to establish the full circumstances of the crash.

They have appealed for anyone with information or with dash-cam footage to come forward.

Sgt Ewan Pearce said: "Our thoughts are with Mr Fisher's family at this difficult time and our inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances of the crash.

"Anyone with information or dash-cam footage that could assist who has not yet spoken to police is asked to contact the road policing unit in Glenrothes by calling 101, quoting incident 3532 of 6 February."