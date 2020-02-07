Image copyright Google Image caption The gang attacked Mr Reynolds after chasing him along Delta Drive in Musselburgh

Two teenagers who were part of an armed gang that tried to murder a man in a brutal street attack have had their jail terms reduced.

Kane Reilly, 18, and a 17-year-old, who cannot be identified due to his age, were originally sentenced to eight and seven years detention respectively.

Appeal judges have now cut their sentences to six and five years.

The pair were part of a group of youths who attacked Rhys Reynolds, 26, with knives, a pole and a rock or slab.

He was also repeatedly punched, kicked and stamped on in the Hogmanay murder attempt in Musselburgh, East Lothian.

Mr Reynolds suffered 36 injuries, including facial fractures and bleeding to the brain following the attack on 31 December 2018.

'Cowardly and vicious'

The group were sentenced to a total of 47 years at the High Court in Edinburgh last year after the trial judge Gordon Liddle condemned the "cowardly and vicious assault" which was captured on camera.

Three of the attackers successfully appealed against the sentences he imposed last month.

Aaron Thomson, 20, and Dean Riding, 22, were originally jailed for 10 years and eight years, but saw their sentences cut to six and five years on appeal.

Jayson Dodds. 19, who was found guilty of assault but acquitted of attempted murder, saw his sentence of four years' detention overturned. He was given a community payback order.

The attack happened after a disturbance involving the victim at a flat in Musselburgh.

Defence solicitor advocate Gordon Martin, for the 17-year-old, told the Court of Criminal Appeal in Edinburgh that it was accepted it was a serious offence that required a custodial sentence.

But Mr Martin argued that the trial judge had failed to give sufficient weight to a number of factors in sentencing the teenager.

These included his age, difficult childhood experiences and the fact that he had taken advantage of opportunities offered to him in custody.

He submitted that the sentence imposed on the youth was excessive in the circumstances.

Rehabilitation in custody

Leanne McQuillan, solicitor advocate for Reilly, said the sentencing judge had failed to take adequate account of his age at the time.

Lord Brodie, sitting with Lord Turnbull, noted that at the time of the offence Reilly was aged 17 and the younger teenager was "barely 16 years of age".

The appeal judges said the sentences they received were "clearly disproportionate" given their ages.

Lord Brodie said there were indications in background reports prepared on them that there was an intent to take advantage of opportunities for rehabilitation while in custody.

The senior judge added: "This is to be encouraged."