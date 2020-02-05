Image copyright Google Image caption The fire broke out at about 15:40 at Liberton Primary School in Gilmerton Road

Firefighters are battling a huge blaze at an Edinburgh primary school.

The fire broke out in a ground floor classroom at about 15:40 at Liberton Primary School in Gilmerton Road.

It is understood the school day had ended so most pupils had left the building for the day before the fire broke out.

Police have closed Gilmerton Road to traffic in both directions. Nine fire appliances are at the scene. Fire officials said there are no casualties.

The fire is understood to have spread to six classrooms.