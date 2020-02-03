More than 100 jobs lost at Livingston factory

Image caption API closed its gates on Friday

A West Lothian factory which makes foils and laminates has closed leading to the loss of more than 100 jobs.

API Foils in Livingston closed its gates on Friday with the loss of 107 jobs.

It has four factories in Manchester, Cheshire, Yorkshire and West Lothian employing 230 people. It is keeping 77 workers to help operate the sites.

Administrators Ernst and Young said the company had "experienced difficulties in recent times".

The company is a manufacturer of specialty foils and packaging materials, which are distributed to Europe, North America and Australasia.

Unite deputy Scottish secretary Mary Alexander said: "This announcement is all the more shocking as our members have told us that the plant was busy and they had won an order for labelling Prosecco worth £2m just before Christmas.

"It's essential that the Scottish government and West Lothian Council along with other agencies meet with API Foils management immediately to seek an alternative buyer to save the factory and the livelihoods of hardworking people.

"These workers have been left in a state of shock and anxiety that their jobs could go overnight and without any warning. Unite will work tirelessly to do all we can to support our members through this difficult and anxious time."

The Group manufactures and distributes foils, laminates and holographic materials for use on packaging of consumer goods across a range of sectors, including: premium drinks, confectionery, tobacco, perfumery, personal care and cosmetics.

Colin Dempster of Ernst and Young said: "The group has experienced difficulties in recent times due to the integration of its purchases, changes in regulation (specifically in relation to tobacco packaging), the loss of major customers and changes in the market.

"We will continue to trade certain parts of the business on a reduced capacity, supplying key customers who are supporting the business while we consider the Group's options.

"155 employees have been made redundant today across all four UK locations and we are providing assistance to those being made redundant."