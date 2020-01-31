Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Keirin McMillan was jailed for a minimum of 18 years

Two teenagers and a 20-year-old man have been jailed for life for murdering an Edinburgh pensioner using tools.

Keirin McMillan, 20, his 17-year-old brother, Aron, and Levi Hunter or Brown, 16, were found guilty of killing Alasdair Forsyth in November.

The court heard they left the 67-year-old with 80 injuries after attacking him with a screwdriver, hammer and a wrench during a robbery at his home.

Judge Lord Uist described the crime as a scandal.

Keirin McMillan was ordered to serve at least 18 years for killing Mr Forsyth in Prestonfield on 21 February 2019.

Aron McMillan was jailed for a minimum of 17 years and three months, while his friend Levi Hunter was jailed for at least 17 years.

Judge Lord Uist told the High Court in Edinburgh that he was satisfied it was in the interests of justice that the court reveal the names of the two younger murderers.

Up until the hearing, the pair could not be identified because they were offenders aged under 18.

The McMillan brothers and Hunter had earlier denied murdering Mr Forsyth, a former Edinburgh University student, at his house in Clearburn Road.

'Terrible injuries'

They left him with multiple injuries, including extensive rib fractures.

Lord Uist told them: "Mr Forsyth suffered the most terrible injuries. He sustained a total of 80 injuries and died of blunt force chest trauma."

He added: "It is a scandal in a supposedly civilised society that a man should meet his death in this manner.

"The attack on Mr Forsyth was a planned robbery in which each of you took a tool to be used as a weapon, namely a screwdriver, a wrench and a hammer, and battered him to death in his home," he said.

Image caption The three were sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh

The judge described how neighbours heard the disturbance in Mr Forsyth's flat and phoned police, who then apprehended the three as they fled the scene.

During the earlier trial, defence counsel Victoria Dow told the court that Keirin McMillan maintained his denial of the crime.

Matt Jackson QC, for the younger McMillan brother, said he came out of care about six months before the violent attacks and was leading a life "without any boundaries".

Mr Jackson said the boy had taken drugs on the night of the murder and added: "He had not taken street valium previously."

Defence counsel Lorenzo Alonzi, for Hunter, asked the judge to take into account his young age and the very difficult start he had in life.