Image copyright Getty Images/NHS Lothian Image caption Brian Houston has faced questions from the Scottish government and NHS staff about problems with the new Royal Hospital for Children and Young People

The chairman of NHS Lothian has quit after the board was placed in special measures by the Scottish government.

Brian Houston had come under pressure over problems with the new Royal Hospital for Children and Young People in Edinburgh.

It will be subject to a public inquiry after its opening was delayed until this autumn.

Mr Houston's resignation comes two weeks after the chief executive of NHS Lothian announced his retirement.

The outgoing chairman is believed to have had concerns about questions coming from both the Scottish government and NHS Lothian staff in relation to the new hospital.

'Great regret'

Health secretary Jeane Freeman confirmed she had accepted Mr Houston's resignation.

She said: "Brian Houston has undertaken the role of chair of NHS Lothian since 2013 and I would like to wish him all the best for the future.

"Arrangements for an interim chair will be announced shortly.

"Work continues to deliver the new Royal Hospital for Children and Young People and the department of clinical neuroscience with senior programme director Mary Morgan overseeing actions to ensure the safe delivery of the site."

Outgoing NHS Lothian chief executive Tim Davison described Mr Houston as "a fantastic chairman".

He said "It is with great regret that we learn of Brian Houston's resignation as chair of the NHS Lothian board.

'Rigour and vision'

"He has been a fantastic chairman, highly visible in his role and bringing to us a wealth of useful and relevant insight and experience from his previous, highly successful career.

"Over the last seven years he has led the board with intelligent curiosity, rigour and vision, championing an innovation and quality agenda and supporting a kinder, values-based culture."

Mr Davison has announced he will step down as chief executive in the summer having previously considered quitting his post over the delayed opening of the new hospital.

In October, he said he was left "dumbfounded" at the missed opportunities to spot the problems in the new children's facility.

Story provided by local democracy reporter David Bol.