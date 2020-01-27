Image copyright Josh Quigley Image caption Josh Quigley arrived back in Scotland on Sunday

A round-the-world cyclist who was badly injured when he was knocked off his bike has returned home to Scotland.

Josh Quigley, 27, from Livingston, was struck by a vehicle in Texas on 21 December.

He suffered 10 broken ribs, a punctured lung, a fractured pelvis and skull in the crash on Highway 36, near Temple.

Mr Quigley said he was glad to be home and he planned to return to the US to complete his cycle trip around the world.

He said he spent most of 2019 thinking "the next time I'm in Scotland, I'll have finished cycling around the world".

"But here I am again, back home in Scotland and not finished again," he said.

"It's not a case though of 'if' any more. It's a case of when. I will finish."

Image copyright Josh Quigley Image caption Josh Quigley flew home to Scotland with a doctor

His sponsor Elixinol Europe paid for him to travel business class with a doctor to get home after spending five weeks in Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple, Texas and a rehabilitation centre in Austin.

Mr Quigley has had operations on a broken heel and ankle as well as a stent fitted in an artery in his neck which feeds blood to his brain.

Texas Department of Public Safety said the driver would not be charged.

Image copyright Josh Quigley Image caption Josh Quigley shows the extent of the damage to his bike after he was hit at 70mph by a car

Mr Quigley began his round-the-world trip in Edinburgh in April. He was 2,000 miles short of his 18,000 target when he was hit.

It is his seventh attempt at cycling around the world.

He said he was unsure when he would be able to return to riding his bike but that he hoped it would be in April.

The incident is one of a number of setbacks faced by Mr Quigley since he started his trip including sweat ruining his passport in Australia, which meant he had to fly back to Britain to get a new one before carrying on with his tour.

Image copyright Josh Quigley Image caption Josh Quigley was in hospital and a rehabilitation centre for five weeks

In April, just weeks into his world attempt, thieves stole his bike, which he nicknamed Braveheart, from outside a hostel in London.

Mr Quigley had been planning to cycle from Los Angeles to New York for the latest leg of his trip. But after his water bottles kept freezing in the US winter, he changed course to finish his North American leg in the warmer climate of Florida.

He embarked on the trip to beat depression and alcohol abuse.