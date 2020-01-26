Image caption The pensioner is believed to have been the victim of a targeted attack at her house in Restalrig Circus

A 79-year-old woman died after being attacked in her Edinburgh home by a robber who knew her, police believe.

Margaret Grant was discovered by officers called to a disturbance at the house in Restalrig Circus at about 18:50 on Friday.

She was taken to hospital but died later that night.

Police believe the pensioner was the victim of a targeted attack by someone who knew her by name.

The man was disturbed and left the scene on foot.

He is described as white, aged between 20 and 30, about 5ft 6in tall with long, black hair and a Scottish accent.

'Despicable attack'

He was wearing a black top which may have had white lower sleeves, and dark trousers.

Ms Grant's death is being treated as suspicious and police officers remain at the scene as inquiries continue.

Det Ch Inspector Kevin Houliston, from the Major Investigation Team, said the robber had carried out "a cowardly and despicable attack on an elderly woman within her home".

He added: "It is imperative anyone with any information about what happened makes contact with us so we can find the man responsible.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Margaret at this difficult time."