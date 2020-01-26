Image caption The body was found off Holyrood Road

A man's body has been found near Edinburgh's Dynamic Earth building.

Police were called to the scene off Holyrood Road, near Holyrood Park, at about 11:00.

The area has been sealed off while police carry out an investigation.

A spokeswoman said: "Inquires are ongoing and at an early stage. A police presence will be in the area in the meantime."