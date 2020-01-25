Image copyright Alan Simpson Image caption The pensioner died following an incident at a house in Restalrig Circus

An investigation has been launched following the death of a 79-year-old woman in Edinburgh.

Police Scotland said the pensioner died following reports of a disturbance at a property in Restalrig Circus at about 18:50 on Friday.

She died in Edinburgh Royal Infirmary later that night. Police said her death was being treated as unexplained.

Detectives want to speak to a man who was seen near the address at the time or anyone with information.

The man was described as being white, aged between 20 and 30, about 5ft 6in tall with combed-back, dark hair.

He had a Scottish accent and was wearing dark clothing with a top which possibly had white sleeves.

Ch Insp David Happs, local area commander, said: "Our inquiries into this incident are at an early stage and ongoing. The local community will see an increased police presence in the area over the coming days.

"Our thoughts at this time are with the family and friends of the woman who has died and specialist officers are providing her next of kin with the necessary support."

Anyone who was in the Restalrig Circus area on Friday evening, or anyone who recognises the description of the man should contact police.