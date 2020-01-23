Image copyright Colin Hattersley Image caption Restaurants, nightlcubs and parks are expected to host some of the performances of the Edinburgh Passion

The Scottish Parliament, a football stadium, a nightclub and a police box are among venues to be used for a city-wide retelling of the Easter story.

People from across Edinburgh are expected to join the project telling the story of the trial, death and resurrection of Jesus.

The Edinburgh Passion will start on 9 April with the Last Supper, ending at Easter Road Stadium on Easter Sunday.

It has been inspired by similar project, The Passion, in Wales in 2011.

More than 1,000 people from Port Talbot were involved in the 72-hour production by National Theatre of Wales and Hollywood actor Michael Sheen.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Michael Sheen returned to his hometown of Port Talbot to take on the leading role in The Passion in 2011

In Edinburgh, the story of the Passion will be told hour-by-hour, in real time in a production by Cutting Edge Theatre.

It will see artists, theatre groups and community groups from across the capital take responsibility for hour-long segments of the story.

Venues including restaurants, nightclubs, churches, parks and places used by homeless people will be among those playing host to performances.

Writer and story adviser Kamala Santos said the "special" project would bring people closer to the action and the characters.

"The story will spill out across the city and pop up in unexpected nooks and crannies," she said. "People can move from scene to scene throughout the weekend, almost like an Easter pilgrimage."

A traditional Easter play has been staged in Princes Street Gardens for 15 years. A new version will be part of the weekend of events.

"This year we want the whole city to tell the story," said director Suzanne Lofthus.

"Someone described the project as a tapestry - it may look messy behind the scenes but when you weave it together, it creates something beautiful," she added.