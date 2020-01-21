Image copyright Getty / NHS Lothian Image caption Tim Davison has announced his retirement from NHS Lothian

The chief executive of NHS Lothian has announced his retirement, eight years after taking control of the health board.

Tim Davison will end a 37-year career in Scotland's NHS in August.

Mr Davison called it a "privilege" to have played a part in leading the public service.

Just three months ago, he considered quitting his post over the delayed opening of the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People.

In October, he said he was left "dumbfounded" at the missed opportunities to spot the problems in the new children's hospital.

The new facility will not open until this autumn.

Waiting times

Mr Davison joined the NHS as a graduate management trainee in 1983. He was chief executive of three NHS Trusts - Greater Glasgow from 1994 to 2005, NHS Lanarkshire from 2005 to 2012 before taking over at NHS Lothian.

He replaced Professor James Barbour OBE, who retired a month after the health board was criticised by then Health Secretary Nicola Sturgeon for manipulating waiting times.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Opening of the new Royal Hospital for Children and Young People was delayed at the last minute and led to Mr Davison considering his position

Brian Houston, the chairman of NHS Lothian said: "Tim Davison has displayed outstanding commitment to the NHS in Scotland throughout his impressive 37-year career.

"He has transformed the culture at NHS Lothian to one that is supportive and transparent and which prizes teamwork and respect.

"He has a formidable record of achievement and his focus on improving the quality of patient care will be a lasting legacy at NHS Lothian."

Scotland's health secretary, Jeanne Freeman wished Mr Davison well in his retirement but did not thank him for his service at NHS Lothian.

She commented: "Tim Davison's career within the NHS has spanned the last 37 years and I'd like wish him the best for his retirement.

"Before Tim leaves steps will be taken to recruit his successor. This will enable us to put the necessary arrangements in place to ensure continuity of service and the best possible health and social care for the people of Lothian."

'Demanding and unforgiving'

Mr Davison said: "It has been a huge privilege to have played my part in the leadership of one of Scotland's best loved public services and to complete my career with eight years at the helm of the NHS board serving Scotland's capital city and the surrounding Lothians.

"I would like to thank my board, my leadership team and the wider staff body in NHS Lothian for their unfailing support in what many recognise is a pretty demanding and often unforgiving role. I wish them all future success and happiness."