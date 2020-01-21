Image copyright Alexander Lawrie Image caption Cher Hardy was told her dog Teddy would be destroyed

A sheriff has ordered the destruction of a 14-stone (89kg) dog after it attacked three people in Edinburgh.

The "bear-like" Tibetan Mastiff injured a schoolgirl, a pensioner and a mother who was returning from the school run.

An animal behaviour expert told Edinburgh Sheriff Court that the dog was a danger to the public and nothing could be done to change its behaviour.

Sheriff Peter McCormack issued the dog destruction order after the pet's owner Cher Hardy, 31, admitted three charges.

At a court hearing last month, she pleaded guilty to being the owner of the dog when it attacked the three victims.

Hardy appeared visibly upset when she was told her pet would be put down, after she returned to the dock on Monday.

'Terrified and scared'

The court heard that the dog, named Teddy, jumped up and bit a 17-year-old school pupil in Edinburgh on 7 March last year.

She was forced to fight off the unprovoked attack by beating the animal with her rucksack.

Passing motorists were said to have been forced to stop and rush to the "terrified and scared" teenager's aid and she had been left "cowering on the pavement" following the attack.

The animal also attacked a pensioner without warning near to its owner's home.

It jumped up and knocked Jane Humphreys, 73, to the ground before biting her arm and leg.

She was saved from the attack when two workmen jumped in and managed to pull the animal off her.

The Mastiff also launched an attack on 53-year-old Fiona McHale - a mother returning from the school run - who suffered permanent scarring and has been left scared of coming into contact with dogs.

'Dangerously out of control'

Sheriff McCormack heard from dog behaviour expert Elaine Henley who said, in her opinion: "There is no cure for behaviour such as Teddy's".

Mrs Henley added the dog "poses a danger to the public" and "there are no steps can be taken to protect the public".

Hardy admitted being the owner of the animal which was dangerously out of control, untethered and unmuzzled when it lunged at and bit the 17-year-old girl.

She also admitted similar charges involving the other two incidents. All three happened near Hardy's home at the capital's Murrayfield Road between March and October last year.

Sheriff McCormack told Hardy she was being admonished on the three charges.