Detectives investigate park rape in Edinburgh
- 18 January 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Detectives have launched an investigation after a woman was raped in Edinburgh.
Officers said the serious sexual assault happened at about 22:45 on Friday in Dalmeny Park, Leith.
Forensic teams conducted searches of the park on Saturday but no further details about the incident have been released.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said : "Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances."
The age of the victim is unknown.