A man who stabbed his pregnant girlfriend in the neck, causing her to lose their unborn twins, has been jailed for five years.

Stephen Ramsay, 36, from Fife, was given an Order for Lifelong Restriction, meaning he will only be freed if no longer considered a danger.

Ramsay admitted trying to murder Lisa Donaldson, knowing she was 32 weeks pregnant with the twins.

The attack happened in their Glenrothes flat on 23 February 2019.

The High Court in Aberdeen heard how Ramsay attacked Ms Donaldson after accusing her of taking money he had obtained by posing as a homeless beggar on the streets of Edinburgh.

Heart stopped

Police were alerted by a neighbour of the couple, with officers kicking in the door of the property to gain access.

They found Ms Donaldson with her throat cut and Ramsay on top of her continuing to throttle her.

They described seeing a blood-covered floor and Ms Donaldson with bruising and swelling to her face.

The officers later received Scottish Police Federation bravery awards for their actions after providing CPR when Ms Donaldson's heart stopped twice.

She was taken unconscious by paramedics to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy, where she was placed in a medically-induced coma.

Despite the efforts of staff, who performed an emergency caesarean section, Ms Donaldson's twins died.

No effective treatment

Doctors said they had been deprived of sufficient blood supply, because the assault on their mother.

Ms Donaldson also suffered a spinal cord injury in the attack along with extensive bruising and at least 22 separate injuries on her torso.

She also suffered brain damage and has been left with balance problems as a result.

The court was told that a psychiatrist had assessed Ramsay as suffering from a personality type for which there was no effective treatment and that he had "an enduring propensity to endanger the wellbeing of the public at large".

Making Ramsay subject to an Order for Lifelong Restriction, Lord Kinclaven told him: "Your release will depend on the appropriate authorities determining that it's no longer necessary for the protection of the public that you should continue to be confined in custody."

He also imposed a non-harassment order banning Ramsay from having contact with Ms Donaldson.