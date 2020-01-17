Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Louise Tiffney: Son Sean Flynn charged with murder

  • 17 January 2020
Louise Tiffney
Image caption Louise Tiffney went missing in Edinburgh in 2002

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering his mother, Louise Tiffney, who was last seen 17 years ago.

Sean Flynn, 36, was charged with murdering the 43-year-old, who disappeared after leaving her home in Dean Path, Edinburgh, in May 2002.

Her remains were found near a stately home in Longniddry, East Lothian, on 2 April 2017.

Mr Flynn appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday.

The 36-year-old, whose address was given as Berlin in Germany, did not enter a plea.

He was released on bail.

Mr Flynn was cleared by a jury in 2005 after being accused of murdering Ms Tiffney.

Last year prosecutors applied to the High Court for permission to charge him with murder under double jeopardy legislation.

