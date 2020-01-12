Image copyright Fife Council Image caption Fife Council has been treating all primary roads in its area

A gritter has overturned on a busy road in Fife as crews dealt with icy conditions in parts of Scotland.

The crash has closed the A916 near Cupar between the junction with the A914 and the Scots Tarvit road.

Earlier, Fife Council said all primary roads were being treated with salt. It said it expected temperatures to fall on Sunday evening and overnight.

The Met Office has warned of a "very windy period" beginning at about 10:00 on Monday.

Its yellow warning applies from 10:00 until midnight.

Image copyright Met Office Image caption Winds are expected to affect both the east and west of Scotland

The Met Office said people should expect:

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport expected, particularly for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges

Some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

Coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities affected by spray and/or large waves

Some short term loss of power and other services

"The strongest winds are expected around exposed coasts and hills," it said.

"Here gusts of 60-70 mph are likely, with a few sites perhaps seeing gusts to 80 mph - especially around Irish Sea coasts and around the west coast of Scotland where the strongest winds are most likely.

"Gusts will be lower inland with 45-55 mph likely. A narrow band of squally heavy rain moving east, accompanying the strongest winds, may be an additional hazard."