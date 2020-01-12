Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Man seriously assaulted in late-night Edinburgh attack

  • 12 January 2020
Image caption Police have taped off an area of The Meadows close to Boroughloch Walk

A man is in hospital after being seriously assaulted in Edinburgh.

The attack on the 37-year-old took place on The Meadows at about 23:15 on Saturday.

Police officers investigating the assault have said the victim's injuries are not life-threatening.

They have appealed for any witnesses to contact them. Part of The Meadows close to Boroughloch Walk has been taped off.

