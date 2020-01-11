Image copyright Google Image caption The van was stolen early on Saturday morning

A delivery driver has been found lying in the road after he was attacked and his van stolen in North Lanarkshire.

The theft took place in West Main Street, Harthill, at about 05:30 on Saturday. The driver was seriously injured and is reported to be in a stable condition in hospital.

The van, a blue Iveko, was used in a raid on a story in nearby Armadale in West Lothian at about 06:10.

It was later found abandoned in the Forrester Road area of Armadale.

Police officers investigating the incidents have appealed for witnesses.

Det Sgt Derrick Lunan said: "The van driver was seriously injured during the theft and we would like to speak to anyone who saw what happened as well as any suspicious activity beforehand.

"We are also keen to speak to anyone who saw this van being driven around at that time in the morning and after the incident at the store before it was then abandoned."