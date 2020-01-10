Image copyright Mike Wilkinson Image caption Mollie Hughes training for her South Pole expedition

An Edinburgh adventurer has become the youngest woman to ski solo to the South Pole.

Mollie Hughes, 29, skied for 58.5 days pulling all her food in a sledge during her lone trek across Antarctica.

She confirmed she had reached the geographic South Pole on Friday in a post on Twitter.

During the trip, Ms Hughes hauled 90kg on the 702-mile journey from the coast of Antarctica to the South Pole.

She is already a record breaker as the youngest female to successfully climb both the north and south sides of Everest at age 26.

Temperatures reached -50C during her trip.

Only six other women and 17 men have successfully completed the trip she is planning without making any stops to resupply.