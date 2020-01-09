Image caption Louise Tiffney was 43 when she went missing in May 2002

Prosecutors have been granted permission for a fresh prosecution of Sean Flynn, who was acquitted of murdering his mother in 2005, after the courts set aside the previous verdict.

Louise Tiffney, 43, was last seen in Edinburgh's Dean Village in May 2002.

Her remains were found at Longniddry, East Lothian, in April 2017.

Three judges considered arguments from prosecutors for a retrial under the double jeopardy law, meaning someone can be tried on the same charges again.