Image copyright City of Edinburgh Council Image caption An artist's impression of how a pedestrianised George Street would look

George Street could be closed to traffic and Edinburgh's tram network extended across the north and south of the city under a radical 10-year vision for the Scottish capital.

City of Edinburgh Council has published its draft city mobility plan in a bid to meet a pledge to become carbon neutral by 2030.

It wants to encourage more people to use public transport to cut congestion.

The council's plans are yet to be funded or costed.

Edinburgh's tram network could be extended to the waterfront at Granton, while another line could take the tram down to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh and the BioQuarter - likely passing over North Bridge.

High-capacity public transport

Council leader Adam McVey said: "Within the timescale of this plan, we have the permissions that we need to go ahead with the Granton line - even though the council's not expressly agreed to do that yet.

"The BioQuarter is now going to market as a development so there are things happening in the south of the city that we would want to be better connected into sustainable, high-capacity public transport because the number of people living and working there is going to increase quite substantially. It's something the city is going to have to talk about within this timescale.

"We are not going to be starting any work on a (further) tram extension until we finish this tram extension and then the city will have to decide whether that's about the south of the city or probably more likely, the Granton line, which is crucial for enabling some of the development at the waterfront and some of the social and economic gains could be huge."

The consultation also includes a proposal to introduce congestion charging "if necessary" but Mr McVey said the administration had no plans to introduce it.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The city's tram network could be extended

The idea of closing George Street to traffic was not contained in a previous plan, which will see part of the Royal Mile and Old Town routes including Victoria Street and Cockburn Street opened up to pedestrians, but it has now been put back on the table.

Depute council leader Cammy Day said: "When you look at George Street, it just encourages people to come and park on both sides and the middle. Yes, it will cause some disruption. I think most people park there for shopping and aren't there for the whole day.

"I think it's the right thing to do to make the city centre more liveable. It won't stop people from going to George Street - it will encourage people to use it because you will be able to walk freely, to cycle and enjoy it - rather than be just fighting in traffic jams with buses and cars.

"It's not about stopping cars using the city. Opening up George Street will make it more enjoyable for the businesses. I'm sure they might have some concerns that taking the traffic away might be an issue, but I think they will see a pedestrianised area full of people because it's safe to walk along, like Rose Street."

Other measures included in the strategy are a review of the city's bus network - which could involve halting the vehicles from Princes Street by creating hubs at either end of the city centre - while a "seamless" integrated ticketing system could allow passengers to use all modes of public transport, including the bike hire scheme, with contactless payment.

Image copyright PA Image caption Bus routes which currently use Princes Street could be altered

Green councillor Gavin Corbett said: "There is a huge amount to welcome in the draft plan which could and should improve quality of life in the city in so many ways: tackling congestion, pollution, poor health, social isolation and road safety.

"As the examples within the plan from across the world show, there is only one credible direction for Edinburgh.

"The status quo simply leaves the city further behind as other cities take dramatic steps towards public transport and cycling and walking."

The strategy will be considered by the council's transport and environment committee next week.

If approved, a public consultation will be carried out before being brought back for approval by councillors later this year.

Story provided by local democracy reporter David Bol.