Image copyright Paul Smith Image caption The stretch of road around the scene of the crash is expected to remain closed overnight

A woman has died and four people have been taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash in West Lothian.

Emergency services were called to Cousland Road in Livingston at about 15:20.

Police said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road between Mill Roundabout and the Hospital Interchange is closed and diversions are in place.