Image copyright Underbelly Image caption More than 2.6 million people visited the seven-week market

More than 2.6 million people visited Edinburgh's controversial Christmas market - up nearly 5% on last year.

Organisers Underbelly said visitor numbers increased by 120,000 on the 2018 event.

The seven-week market, which closed on Saturday, was criticised after it was allowed to take over more of East Princes Street Gardens.

City of Edinburgh Council said it had been paid by Underbelly to reinstate the area.

The local authority said it did not have a timeframe of when the work would be complete.

In November it emerged Underbelly did not have planning permission for a scaffolding structure it erected to house the market.

The discovery has prompted a review of the Christmas market and Hogmanay celebrations, which is due to begin in the coming months.

Organisers said there were also more local residents this year than ever before who took advantage of discounted tickets for attractions at the market.

Charlie Wood and Ed Bartlam, directors of Underbelly and Edinburgh's Christmas said: "We are pleased to be able to report on the success of Edinburgh's Christmas, once again people voted with their feet and more visitors and significantly more locals than ever before came to enjoy the event in East Princes Street Gardens.

"We acknowledge some of the concerns voiced around the event and we look forward to working closely with the City of Edinburgh Council, Edinburgh residents and other stakeholders to review the event and to look at where and how we can make improvements."

Image caption A huge lattice of scaffolding was built to house the Christmas market in Princes Street Gardens

The Lord Provost, Frank Ross, said: "Edinburgh's Christmas is enjoyed by tens of thousands of residents and visitors every year, and this year the event proved to be more inclusive than ever with community events taking place across the city.

"We look forward to working with Underbelly, residents and stakeholders to review this year's event and conducting our wider conversation with the city to help shape our Winter Festival offer from 2022."