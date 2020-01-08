Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened at a flat in Old Tolbooth Wynd in Edinburgh

An Edinburgh man has been jailed for 10 years after trying to murder his former partner in an attack that left the victim fearing for her life.

David Wood, 52, throttled Christine Wells during the assault at his home in Old Tolbooth Wynd in April last year.

The victim told the High Court in Edinburgh that she genuinely believed she would not survive the attack.

Wood had earlier denied attempted murder but he was convicted of the offence following a trial.

Judge Gordon Liddle said it was "clear" that Ms Wells and the wider public needed to be protected from Wood.

"Because of the gravity of the violent crime you committed, attempted murder, and your previous criminal record it is clear that a custodial sentence is the only appropriate disposal in the case," he told Wood.

He also ordered Wood should be kept under supervision for a further three years and imposed an indeterminate non-harassment order.

Eyes poked

During the attack Wood repeatedly struck his victim on the head and body and threatened to kill her.

He grabbed her neck and compressed it resulting in Ms Wells losing consciousness.

Ms Wells was also punched and had her eyes poked and Wood tried to bite her on the face.

Defence solicitor advocate James Wallace said there was a 25-year gap between the latest crime and Wood's last violent offence.

He said: "Prior to this incident it is clear the accused had taken significant steps to build a normal life for himself."