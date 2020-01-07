Edinburgh's Queensferry Road closed after serious crash
- 7 January 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A major road in Edinburgh has been closed in both directions following a serious crash.
The smash happened on Queensferry Road just after 21:00.
It is not yet known how many vehicles were involved or if there are any injuries but several emergency vehicles remain at the scene.
A Police Scotland spokesman said the road was closed westbound at the Tesco supermarket and eastbound at Drumbrae. Diversions have been put in place.