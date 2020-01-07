Image copyright Alan Simpson Image caption The smash happened on Queensferry Road

A major road in Edinburgh has been closed in both directions following a serious crash.

The smash happened on Queensferry Road just after 21:00.

It is not yet known how many vehicles were involved or if there are any injuries but several emergency vehicles remain at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesman said the road was closed westbound at the Tesco supermarket and eastbound at Drumbrae. Diversions have been put in place.