Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Aaron Thomson had his 10-year sentence reduced to six years

Two men who were part of an armed gang which hunted a man down in an East Lothian street have had their jail sentences cut.

Rhys Reynolds, 26, was chased and attacked with knives, a metal pole and a rock in Delta Drive, Musselburgh.

Aaron Thomson, 20, and Dean Riding, 22, were originally jailed for 10 and eight years respectively for their part in the attack.

Their sentences have now been reduced to six and five years by appeal judges.

A third attacker, 19-year-old Jayson Dodds, had his four-year sentence of detention quashed and he was given a non-custodial disposal.

The original trial at the High Court in Edinburgh had heard how Mr Reynolds was punched and stamped on by five men on 31 December, 2018.

The victim suffered 36 injuries, including multiple wounds and facial fractures as well as bleeding to the brain.

One of the other attackers, 18-year-old Kane Reilly, is serving an eight-year sentence.

A 16-year-old, who cannot be named, was sentenced to seven years' detention.